Osinbajo suspends FEC meeting to receive Rights group

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo entered late night Thursday.

The Vice President even suspended the delayed meeting which started about 4:30pm to receive a delegation from African Court of Human and Peoples’ Rights.

The council meeting earlier scheduled to start by 11am which has become the regular time though on Wednesdays was rescheduled to commenced by 4pm as the Vice President was said to have an engagement in Lagos at the early hours of the day.

The Vice President was standing in for President Muhammadu Buhari who last week embarked on a 10-day private visit to the United Kingdom.

President Buhari left the country after official engagement in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital on Thursday last week and he is expected to return to Nigeria all things being equal at the weekend.

But after about three and half hours of deliberations, the Vice President suspended the meeting at 7.50pm to receive the group and was expected to return to the Council Chamber of the presidential Villa at the end of his session with the Rights group.

The meeting was expected to last well into the night.