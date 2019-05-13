Oshiomhole denies attacking Kogi Gov, Bello over APC ticket

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has dismissed as fake news, reports in the social media regarding its forthcoming governorship election primaries in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

A viral social media report had had quoted the party chairman as saying that the Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello would be denied the party’s ticket for his inability to pay worker’s salaries and deliver on the party’s manifesto.

In a statement issued Monday in Abuja, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC cautioned party members, supporters and the general public on the fake news being spread in the social media on the upcoming Kogi and Bayelsa State governorship elections.

“We had initially ignored the fake statements but it has become necessary to debunk the several fake quotes, which are increasingly gaining traction, particularly many of such statements being ascribed to the Party and the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole”, the party said.

APC said it should be noted that “neither the party nor the National Chairman has made any statement at any forum regarding these elections. The numerous quotes being ascribed to the party and the National Chairman are mere fabrications intended for mischief.

“APC has demonstrated absolute fidelity to the best democratic practices in the manners the party has conducted its affairs so far. As a progressive party, we are focused on even doing better as we look forward to the commencement of a new 4-year tenure.

“In line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision for our country and APC’s continued effort towards deepening participatory democracy, the National Working Committee NWC will abide by the rules at every stage of the process of primary elections. Consequently, the party will provide a level playing field to all aspirants.

“Relevant information and the official party guidelines for the respective elections will be released by the party through official channels in due course. Hence, the Party strongly advises that the fake news and quotes be ignored”, the statement added.

Vanguard