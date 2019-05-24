Omo Ibadan becomes Midea Brand Ambassador

Global technology giant Midea Group in conjunction with the sole distributor of Midea products in Nigeria, Somotex Nigeria Limited, one of the biggest distributors of consumer electronics and home Appliances in Nigeria, at a media event on 15th of May 2019 unveiled Adebola Adeyela popularly known in the entertainment industry as “Lizzy Jay Omo Ibadan” as the new face of its leading brand Midea. Adebola is a comedienne an actress and also a singer, she has produced over 100 skits with over 25 million views on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

The choice for this popular comedienne is based on her hilarious comic acts which aligns with the objective of Midea brand to make life more comfortable and pleasant through technological innovation that brings happiness and satisfaction to families.

Reacting to her new appointment as Midea brand ambassador, Omo Ibadan also known in the comedy circle as “CEO Omo Ibadan Coshin Santa” who manages huge followership on Instagram said, she is excited to be representing a global brand and she is committed to the Midea goal of bringing excitement and satisfaction to their customers.

According to the General Manager of Somotex Nigeria Limited, Mr Vinod Khatwani

“Midea is committed to improving lives by adhering to the principle of “Creating

Value for Customers “and aims at continuous technological Innovation to improve products

and services for ultimate customer satisfaction.

Speaking at the media unveiling, Somotex Marketing Communications Manager, Mr. Seyi Oduwaye,

reaffirmed the brands commitment to providing durable products to their customers.

He says, Midea has a global reputation for quality and innovation, having won over 35 quality certification awards globally with over 6,000 patents on innovations.

We have chosen an ambassador that brings us closer to the people. Midea as a global brand is home to the needs of our Nigerian customers.

Through Somotex wide distribution network, Midea products available in Nigeria includes Air conditioners, Commercial ACs, Refrigerators, Deep Freezers, Gas cookers, Kitchen Appliances and Washing Machine, all of which comes with standard manufacturer warranty.

Midea brand is committed to ensuring convenience and happiness of Nigerians whether for work or leisure.

www. somotexnig.com/midea