Obaseki supports career of another music artiste, Inwanfero

In furtherance of the state government’s drive to create opportunities for promising talents to blossom, the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has redeemed his promise to a music artiste, Mrs Inwanfero Stella, by providing support for the advancement of her career.

Addressing journalists after presenting a cheque of N1 million to Mrs Inwanfero, the Edo State Commissioner for Art, Culture and Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Osazee Osemwegie-Ero, said the artist was spotted during her performance at the 2018 Edo Festival of Arts and Culture (Edo-FEST).

According to him, “We are presenting a cheque of N1 million to Mrs Inwanfero Stella because of her outstanding talent showcased at the 2018 EDOFEST. As a result of her performance, Edo State Government will support her by purchasing musical instruments to enhance her career.”

Osemwegie-Ero said similar effort was carried out last week when a cheque of N10 million was presented to another artiste, Razalee, adding, “I can confirm to you now that Slize Entertainment has secured accommodation and a car for the physically challenged music artiste and by next week, we will have a full report with evidence on how the money is being spent.”

“I am sure Stella will utilize the funds judiciously to purchase musical equipment, as she is expected to perform with the instruments at the National Festival for Art and Culture to be hosted by Edo State from October 19 to 26, 2019,” he added.

Commissioner for Wealth Creation, Cooperatives and Employment, Hon. Emmanuel Usoh said the support facility was part of efforts to boost entrepreneurship in the state.

He noted, “Boasting entrepreneurship is one of the cardinal initiatives of the Obaseki-led administration. The governor is working on his promise to empower young people. With this, Stella will be able to eke out a decent living and empower other persons.”