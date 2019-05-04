Breaking News
Obaseki, Igbinedion, ex-governors celebrate with Omoruyi on daughter’s wedding

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, and former governors of the state, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor on Saturday, graced the wedding ceremony of the daughter of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Uyi Technical, Mr Omoruyi Olotun.
Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki (2nd right); his wife, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki (3rd right); Former Edo State Governor, Prof Oserheimen Osunbor(right); Chief Judge of the State, Justice Eseohe Ikponmwen (left), with newly wedded couple, daughter of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Uyi Technical, Mr Omoruyi Olotun, Eghe Sonia Omoruyi (3rd right) and Mr. Kaly Nenyiaba (3rd left), at the National Headquarters of the Christ Apostolic Church of God’s Mission, in Benin City, on Saturday, May 4, 2019.

Speaking to journalists after the church wedding ceremony held at the National Headquarters of the Christ Apostolic Church of God’s Mission, in Benin City, Obaseki congratulated the father of the bride, Mr Omoruyi, as his daughter tied the nuptial knot.

He said the large congregation at the ceremony showed the uniqueness of Mr Omoruyi’s charauter, noting, “We are very proud of him. He is someone we ought to associate with. It is in line with a biblical injunction. The Bible says seeth thou a man diligent in his work, he shall stand before Kings and Noble and not before mean men.”

Obaseki wished the couple, Eghe Sonia Omoruyi and Mr Kaly Nenyiaba a happy married life.

Earlier, the General Superintendent of the Church, Apostle Godspower Ogbonmwan, reading from Ephesians Chapter 5 Vs 21-24, admonished the couple to submit to each other.

The Apostle urged the newly wedded couple to build their home on God’s teachings, noting that the reason some marriages face challenges was not due to lack of love but lack of knowledge.

