Oando Foundation donates 2 blocks of 6 classrooms to school

By Dayo Adesulu

Oando Foundation, OF, has built and commissioned various infrastructure and sanitation projects in its adopted school at Bungha-Gida Primary School, Mangu Local Government Area, Plateau State. It also completed other school improvement projects across its five adopted schools within the state.

It is expected that the completed projects would impact the lives of the over 4,200 beneficiaries; bridging the existing education infrastructure gaps in public primary schools, and creating a conducive learning environment for students.

Speaking during the commissioning, the Programme Manager, Oando Foundation, Tonia Uduimoh reiterated the Foundation’s commitment to improved learning environments across adopted schools in Nigeria.

She said: “We understand that the immediate environment where learning takes place is crucial to the overall learning outcomes of pupils, hence the reason we have heavily invested in ensuring our students in adopted schools learn under the right environment that will further enhance their learning capabilities.

“Infrastructure development is a key driver for progress across the African continent and a critical enabler for productivity and sustainable economic growth. It contributes significantly to human development, poverty reduction and the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

“In Plateau State, OF has adopted six public primary schools, working in close collaboration with key stakeholders at the state and local levels, for effective education planning and delivery to improve overall learning outcomes for pupils in the state. “Key interventions provided include three blocks of nine classrooms, school perimeter fence, four solar-powered ICT centres, nine units of integrated child-friendly toilets, six motorised boreholes kitted with power generating sets, water storage facilities and wash bays. We also strengthened the capacity of 297 teachers in modern pedagogy and subject knowledge, trained 93 School- Based Management Committee, SBMC members in effective school improvement; and 16 quality assurance officers to support education delivery.

“The Foundation also established four Walk-in-Centres to support 2,668 newly enrolled out-of-school children in the schools, awarded scholarships to 32 pupils to support their secondary education and over 2,000 learning and instructional materials distributed across six schools.’’