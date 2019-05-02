NYSC stages campaign against depression, suicide in Oyo State

By Daniel Abel

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) staged a walk against depression and suicide, in Oyo State in a bid to sensitise the general public on the existence of depression and the need not to consider suicide as a solution or way out.

Led by Editorial CDS president, Daniel Abel, the awareness walk took place around the NYSC state secretariat Agodi Ibadan Oyo state.

ALSO READ: We love Buhari – IDPs

Corps members displayed placards with various inscriptions such as: “your mistakes do not define you”, “happiness is free”, “make yourself happy”, “you are important, stay with me” among others.

Speaking with our correspondent, Abel said the increase in the amount of suicide recorded in the country is alarming, hence, educating the masses about the existence of depression is necessary.

“Emotional depression is the most common form of depression we are exposed to in contemporary time and most effective way to combat suicide in this form is to engage the individual, make them feel loved, show them attention and most importantly don’t let the person be lonely”, he added.

It was recorded last month that a man committed suicide in Ibadan, and more suicidal occurrence keep happening around the country, and in Africa in general. BBC reporting that over 70 people committed suicide in Kenya in 2018.

“Suicide is never an option because the ones left behind; your families and friends would be the ones to feel the pain,” the Editorial Coordinator Mrs Faniyi told Corps members.

If you are feeling emotionally distressed or depress please call +2348062106493 or +2348092106493, help is available. Suicide is not an option. stage campaign against depression and suicide in Oyo State

Vanguard