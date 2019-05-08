Nobody can kill me; Davido boasts

Following the recent arrest of popular dancing senator, Senator Ademola Adeleke, Davido’s uncle, and Kemi Olunloyo’s advice to the music superstar to quit meddling in politics and national security issues or risk being murdered, the ‘Assurance’ crooner has publicly assured his fans that nobody can harm him because he is untouchable.

“Everybody is calling me and telling me to chill because these people are dangerous. I’m not scared of anybody and they are not going to do anything. This is my family, especially when it is right. They are saying I should stop and allow the guy finish his tenure but I say no.

He is leaving now and nothing is going to happen to Davido. I don’t know what family means to you, but if you are my family and I love you, I will go all out to protect and defend you. That is family and love. This is about Nigeria; our country, our land, the future of our kids, the future of Imade, Hailey and my unborn kids. It’s all about them,” he blurted.