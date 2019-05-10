NIMN brands 2Baba Honourary Fellow

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – THE National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria, NIMN, has awarded music sensation, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba Honuorary Fellow of the body.

2Baba accompanied by his wife, Annie, received the recognition among five other recipients Thursday during the Dinner Night of the opening day of NIMN Annual Marketing Conference held in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

In the citation on the music idol on the occasion, the NIMN described 2Baba as “Generally considered Nigeria’s greatest pop act of all time. His distinctive blend of reggae, R&B and traditional African musical influences create a vibe that is contemporary and universal while maintaining a clear African identify.”

President of NIMN, Tony Agenmonmen, also explained that the body’s love for 2Baba is further influenced by the music star’s ability to manage stardom and remain humble and selfless in character even through crisis his has faded along the line.

Elated 2Baba in response to the recognition said, “I am short of words to express how honored, humbled I am with this recognition from this respected body of professional marketers. Thank you, thank you all I can say for now and also promise not to disappoint you”

The 2019 NIMN Annual Marketing Conference staged informed conversation on the theme, “Marketing Nigeria’s Non-Oil Sector for Sustainable Growth and Development”