NIMASA, Interpol in fresh strategy against crimes at sea

IN a bid to sustain the reduced rate of criminal activities on the nation’s coastal and territorial waters, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, and the International Police Organization, INTERPOL, have commenced partnership in the fight against crimes at sea.

Disclosing this in Lagos during a visit by a team from the INTERPOL to NIMASA’s Headquarters, the agency’s Director-General, Dr Dakuku Peterside, said that the need to keep the African waters safe cannot be overemphasized noting that it was only in a safe environment that trade can thrive.

Peterside who met with officials of the Police organization was optimistic that the collaboration between both the organisations will go a long way in sanitizing the African waters, particularly at the regional level.

Although details of the meeting were still sketchy at the time of filing this report, sources close to the agency told Vanguard Maritime Report that signing a Memorandum of Understanding may be part of the deal.

Spokesman of the agency, Mr Isichei Osamgbi, told our correspondent that he was not present at the meeting adding that the meeting was meant to strengthen collaboration that already exists between NIMASA and INTERPOL.

