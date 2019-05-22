Nigerian firm set to export fish butter

By Godwin Oritse

The federal government has begun efforts to return Nigeria to the international fish market, just as a Nigerian firm, Kews Garden Limited, has concluded plans to begin the export of processed mackerel fish butter to other parts of the world.

Speaking at the launch of the product christened ‘Mackerel Butter’, one of the promoters of the firm, Mrs Nnenna Anekwe, said her firm was originally into the business until the franchise opportunity with International Fish Resources Park, IFRP, of Norway came on board.

Anekwe also said that the IFRP actually introduced the idea of the fish butter to them adding that the Norwegian firm is also assisting in the export process.

She disclosed that the product will be in the Nigerian market within the next four weeks while the process of export is being perfected. Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the National Fish Association of Nigeria, NFAN, Dr Segun Magbojuri, told Vanguard Maritime Report that the Federal Government was making effort to return the nation’s aquatic products to the international fish market with a view to creating value along the value chain.

Magbojuri also said that NFAN is a commodity association set up by the Federal Ministries of Agriculture to monitor and enhance the growth of the fish and fishery industry.

He said: “I want to make sure we return Nigeria to the international market as soon as possible.

“It is for this reason we are giving Kews Garden the support needed to export the processed fish butter.”