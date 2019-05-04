Nigerian Army warns media against unverified information

Lagos – Nigerian Army in Lagos on Saturday advised the media against publishing unverified information which might endanger national security.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, gave the advice during his inauguration and inspection of some projects in Lagos.

“We call on the media to be very cautious and careful in disseminating information without proper verification,” Buratai cautioned.

He said that disseminating unverified information not only negatively affected lives of gallant soldiers fighting insurgency but also detrimental of the country’s national security.

“The insurgency we are facing is something that we will continue to address as they appear and manifest in different forms and shapes,” he said.

Buratai, who inaugurated some blocks of flat for soldiers at Bonny Camp, also inspected the permanent site for the Nigerian Army School of Logistics, Ojo.

He later proceeded to the 68 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Yaba where he inaugurated the newly reconstructed hospital which had operating theatre and other medical facilities.

On the inauguration and inspection of the projects within the barracks, Buratai said he was glad that the welfare of officers and men were being taken care of.

He assured the officers and men that their welfare would be attended to at all times.

While commending the efforts of the commanders of every unit in the army for looking after the welfare of their men under them, Buratai enjoined them not to hesitate to call on the headquarters for assistance regarding welfare.

“We will not stop addressing the welfare challenges of officers and men with their families,”he said.

NAN also reports that the COAS inspected ongoing projects at the Ikeja Cantonment and also inaugurated the Nigerian Army Post Exchange.