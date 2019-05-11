Nigeria spends N2 trillion on NASS in 21 years

By Clifford Ndujihe, Acting Political Editor

• NASS passes 676 bills in 20 years

• A bill costs N2.959 billion

•Nigeria loses N118.343 billion on 40 rejected bills since 2015

BY the end of 2019, Nigeria would have spent the sum of two trillion naira on the National Assembly, going by budgetary allocations since 1999.

The two trillion naira is 2.22 per cent of the N90.218 trillion appropriated since Nigeria returned to civil rule in 1999, Saturday Vanguard’s checks indicate.

Within the period, the National Assembly passed 676 bills into law. Although, the legislature, which is the symbol of democracy, performs other functions including oversight on the other arms of government especially the executive arm, and passes motions and resolutions, lawmaking or passage of bills, is arguably the primary duty of the legislature.

Thus, if the two trillion naira allocated to the National Assembly since 1999 is accounted for by the number of bills passed, it means a bill costs N2.959 billion. Taken further, it means the country has lost N118.343 billion to the 40 bills that President Muhammadu Buhari refused assent since 2015, which the legislators could not use two-third majority to override as constitutionally provided.

In the 4th National Assembly, 1999 -2003, the Senate passed 65 bills while the House of Representatives passed 112 bills but the lawmakers had concurrence on 65. Then, there was much leadership instability in the National Assembly on account of frosty relations with the executive arm among other issues.

There was a marked improvement in the 5th Assembly when 129 bills were passed (see table). The figure plummeted to 72 bills in the 6th Assembly, rose to 128 in the 7th and all time high of 282 bills in the current 8th Assembly that will expire next month.

Bills passed since 1999

Assembly Bills Passed

8th NASS (2015-2019) 282

7th NASS (2011-2015) 128

6th NASS (2007 -2011) 72

5th NASS (2003 -2007) 129

4th NASS (1999 -2003) 65

Total 20 years 676

Allocations to National Assembly since 1999

Year FG Budget(N) NASS Budget(N)

1999 524b 2.204b

2000 702b 29.458b

2001 894.2b 15.488b

2002 1.064trn 28.162b

2003 1.446trn 23.347b

2004 1.189trn 34.727b

2005 1.8trn 55.433b

2006 1.9trn 45.0b

2007 2.3trn 60.0b

2008 3.58trn 73.741b

2009 3.76 trn 123.192b

2010 5.160 trn 154.205b

2011 4.972 trn 150.0b

2012 4.877 trn 150.0b

2013 4.987 trn 150.0b

2014 4.962 trn 150.0b

2015 5.068 trn 227.0b

2016 6.061 trn 115.0b

2017 7.444 trn 125.0b

2018 9.12 trn 139.5b

2019 8.916 trn 148.680b

Total 90.218 trn 2.000 trn