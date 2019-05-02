Nigerian firm partners AFX UK, others to change negative perception on Forex

In a bid to change the narrative about Foreign Exchange investment in Nigeria, leading foreign investment firm, MBA Forex International, and its partners AFX Group UK and Fintec Global Markets have partnered to organize a financial investors meeting in Lagos on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference heralding its 2019 Financial Investors Summit, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MBA Forex International, Mr. Maxwell Odum said the conference is expected to restore Nigerians trust in the market, saying it is ready to institutionalize global best practice in the Nigerian Forex market trading, noting that the company is working tirelessly to push the Market forward in Nigeria.

He said: “Nigerians are hungry for a change in their finances and stability of their funds. We are here to change the narrative and horrible experiences. The 2019 MBA Forex financial investors summit was birthed by the recent business partnership between MBA Forex and AFX Group who now is the parent body of MBA Forex limited. The partnership stands to open more secure non-banking liquidity platforms for the Nigerian market and Africa as a whole.

“After several years of proving the foreign exchange market right, safe and secure here in Nigeria; MBA Forex limited, the operators of MBA Forex Institute opened a global window between the forex market and Africa, beginning from Nigeria to benefit from the trillion dollar market as they herald the first national forex financial investors summit where a lot on the foreign exchange market would be X-rayed showing the general public how to trade in the forex market and how it works.

“This summit which is also a banquet stands to exhibit the structural form that makes MBA Forex limited standout among many other forex companies in Nigeria by officially introducing their foreign partners AFX Group UK.”

Business Development/Sales Associate, AFX Group, Mr. Claud Harvard, described the conference as an amazing opportunity for Nigerians, urging that Nigerians would learn about the global trends in forex.

“The financial world is changing and there are lots of opportunities that Nigerians can explore. Most of the brokers operating in Nigeria are not regulated and this has made a lot of people get the wrong information and act wrongly,” he added.

On his part, Country Manager, Fintec Global Markets, Joel Adoki, said: “This year’s MBA Forex FIS is subtitled, ‘Step up the gear to financial freedom’ a wakeup call to all Nigerians to embrace these great business opportunities, which has been proven over the years by several big players to be the biggest liquidity market in the world; trading over 6 trillion dollars daily. We should not be talking the biggest market in the world and a lot of people will be losing money.”

