NFF mourns two ex-internationals

Emmanuel Okogba

The Nigerian football family has been thrown into mourning following the death of two ex-internationals; George Omokaro and Wilson Oboh.

Describing it as deeply shocking, NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi further revealed that the deaths came within a few days of each other.

Omokaro, a member of the respected Bendel Insurance FC squad of the 1970s and early 1980s (which among other accomplishments walloped 1977 Africa Cup Winners’ Cup champions, Rangers International of Enugu 3-0 in the final of the FA Cup in 1978), was reported to have passed on in Benin City in the early hours of Monday, 6thMay 2019.

Oboh, who represented Nigeria at U20 level, died on Thursday last week of complications from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

“We are shocked by the deaths of George Omokaro and Wilson Oboh, coming within a few days of each other. We remember Omokaro and his yeoman efforts in the midfield,” said NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi.

“We also remember Wilson Oboh and his contributions to the U20 National Team of 1995 which finished in third place in the then African Youth Championship, now known as the Africa U20 Cup of Nations.

“Our hearts are with those they have left behind. We pray that God will grant them eternal rest, and also grant those they have left behind the fortitude to bear the big losses.”

