Neymar handed 3-match ban for fan altercation in Cup final

Paris St Germain forward Neymar has been handed a three-match ban and an additional two-match suspended ban for an altercation with a spectator following their French Cup final loss to Stade Rennes in April.

The French Football Federation said on Friday.

PSG lost 6-5 on penalties after Rennes rallied from two goals down to draw 2-2 and the frustrated Brazilian appeared to jab at a spectator who tried to record him on his mobile phone as he went up to collect his runners-up medal.

Neymar’s suspension will begin on Monday, which means he will be eligible for Saturday’s Ligue 1 match against Angers. He will miss PSG’s final two league games against Dijon and Reims.

PSG said in a statement on Friday that they found the sanction ‘severe’ and that they were appealing it to the federation’s appeal committee.

The 27-year-old will also miss the opening match of the new season, the annual Trophee des Champions match against Rennes in August.

However, the suspended ban will allow him to play the next two games after.

Neymar has already been suspended for three Champions League games for insulting match officials following the French side’s elimination by Manchester United in the quarter-final.

PSG was also fined 35,000 euros (30,204.8 pounds) after their fans used lasers and fireworks during the match.