NDYA inaugurates Lagos State chapter

Niger Delta Youth Association (NDYA), has inaugurated new executive that will pilot the affairs of the Lagos State chapter for the next two years.

The inauguration was presided over by Comrade Ibiso Harry and Comrade Gabriel Patterson. Appointment letter was given to the new chairman comrade Tamuno Silva for the period of two years.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Lagos, the national President of NDYA, worldwide, Comrade Victor James, the chapter was inaugurated to unite indigenes of Niger Delta residing in Lagos and chart a way forward in order to surmount the challenges facing it.

He urged the members and new Chairman to abide by all rules and regulations of the organisation and to work in synergy with the entire chapter executive members in order to achieve the aims and objectives of the group.

Speaking further, James said : “ Although Lagos is not a Niger Delta State, nevertheless, there is a reasonable number of Niger Deltans residing here, which necessitated the establishment of the chapter. We hope that you will work assiduously to make the NDYA proud.

On his part, the chairman, Comrade Tamuno Silva, thanked the group for finding him worthy and promised to work hard to justify the confidence reposed in him.

