N30,000 minimum wage captured in 2019 budget—Akwa Ibom govt

By Harris Emmanuel

UYO—Akwa Ibom State Government says it is ready to implement the new N30,000 minimum wage, as it had been included in the 2019 budget, christened Budget of Industrialisation for Poverty Alleviation.

State Finance Commissioner, Nsikan Nkan, disclosed this in Uyo, explaining that even before it assented to, Governor Udom Emmanuel had given directive for its inclusion in the overhead cost of the recurrent expenditure component of the 2019 budget.

He said: “The budget is aimed at actualising the economic power base of the state through industrialisation and sustainable private-public sector initiative that would open up opportunities for wealth generation, employment and generally advance the economy.”

Earlier in his opening remarks, Head of State Budget Office, Out Asuquo, said the budget preparation was in line with the global best practices and that the state government had adopted the principle of International Public Sector Accounting Standards, IPSAS, in its preparation.