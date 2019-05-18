Monarch tasks NDDC on abandoned community road

BY UGOCHUKWU ALARIBE

ABA- Traditional ruler of Isiala Ntighauzo autonomous community, Obingwa council area of Abia State, Eze Nwakwue Akpulonu, has tasked the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to complete the rehabilitation of the Ohanze Isiahia –Ntighauzo road to ease the suffering of the community.

Eze Akpulonu, lamented that the road has been abandoned for about 8 months after the contractor had laid huge stones.

The monarch stated that the huge stones have caused pains to road users in the area and urged the agency to direct the contractor to return to site and complete the project without further delay.

However, when Saturday Vanguard visited the area, there was no signpost indicating the details of the project or the contractor handling it.

The monarch said, “We are appealing to the NDDC to direct the contractor handling the Ohanze Isiahia road to return to site and complete the project. When they started work, we gave them support, but the contractor abandoned the road 8 months after laying huge stone which are now piercing tyres of vehicles. My people can no longer use the road because of the huge stones.

“I have been making efforts to ensure that the contractor returns to site, but they keep making promises. I have reminded them that this was not what they promised when they stared work on the road.We are in pains because vehicles can no longer ply the road for fear of having flat tyres. This is only major road that links us to Aba .I can’t understand why a government agency like the NDDC would engage a contractor who doesn’t have the capacity to handle a community road.”

Eze Akpulonu urged Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu to come to the aid of the community and ensure that the NDDC completes the abandoned project.