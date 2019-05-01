May Day: Umahi approves N30, 000 new national minimum wage

By Peter Okutu

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, yesterday approved the N30, 000 New National Minimum wage for the State civil servants with a promise to continue to work for their welfare in the years ahead.

The Governor who stated this during the May 1st Workers Day Celebration at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium Governor Umahi commended the civil servants for their role in his emergence as governor for the second term in the March 9th governorship election.

“In my presentation, I did make a promise that our state shall not be the first and will not be last to pay the new national minimum wage. So I, therefore, approve the new minimum wage for our civil servants in the state.”

Governor Umahi further said his administration placed a high premium on workers’ welfare, adding: “in my administration, all I have done in the last four years was to address your challenges and develop workable blueprint to address your problems and I am happy to say that within the years under review, a tremendous milestones have been achieved in terms of prioritizing your welfare.

“Without boring you with the obvious, it has been my opinion that workers in this country are not yet at their best in terms of being

taken care of, but with various programmes, I initiated in my administration, I can beat my chest to say that we were not oblivious

of these challenges staring you in the face but we have initiated measures to ameliorate your sufferings.

“My administration has increased workers’ salaries by five per cent in the face of the dwindling federal allocation accruable to states with Ebonyi at the lowest ebb. Beyond the increment in workers’ salaries, we have given workers over N4bn loan to access to go into agriculture to help them as no amount of wage increase can address the conflicting priorities of workers in this country.”

Earlier, the Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, Ebonyi State, Comrade Leo Nkah, commended the Governor for approving necessary welfare allowances and appealed for speedy implementation of the New Pension Law act of 2014.

He said Civil servants in the state are most grateful to the governor for listening to their pleas and thanked him for the provision of N4bn for civil servants to access to help them go into agriculture to sustain their living.

