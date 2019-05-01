May Day: TRCN boss tasks teachers on tasks to improving education

Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, Registrar, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), has urged Nigerian teaches to remain resilient and committed to ensuring they improve the standard of education in the country.

Ajiboye gave this advice in an interview with Newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday against the backdrop of the Workers’ Day Celebration.

He appreciated Nigerian teachers for remaining dedicated and handling their jobs professionally in spite of the challenges facing the profession.

“On this May Day we want to appreciate the Nigerian teachers for their resilience, commitment and dedication to duty even in the face of the challenges plaguing the profession in the country.

“It is particularly gratifying that our teachers have braced all the odds to surmount all the challenges they are facing to make sure they upscale the standard of education in the country.

“We know things are not where they should be but in spite of all the challenges, the Nigeria teacher has risen above those challenges to make sure they deliver.

“As they work together with TRCN to improve the quality of education in Nigeria we want to appreciate them.”

The registrar expressed the hope that the minimum wage would alleviate the challenges and present situation of the Nigerian teacher.

According to him, we hope the new minimum wage will be implemented fully and our teachers will benefit maximally from it.

Ajiboye urged all teachers yet to register with the council to do so before the Dec. 31 deadline set by the National Council on Education.

He said the council would conduct two Professional Qualifying Examinations in 2019 for those that will register.

The TRCN boss said the first examination would hold

on May 24 and 25, while the second examination would hold in October.

“So, they have this two unique opportunities to ensure that they get themselves registered with TRCN,” he said.