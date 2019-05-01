May Day: Sen. Adeola calls for improved condition of service

Sen. Solomon Adeola (APC-Lagos), has called for commitment to enhancing the condition of service for workers genuinely engaged in productive activities in Nigeria.

Adeola made this call in his May Day message to celebrate workers and the dignity of labour.

He said as part of effort to engage Nigerians meaningfully, he had been engaging unemployed Nigerians, adding that he recently empowered over 4,000 constituents.

According to him, there is a need for well meaning Nigerians to ensure that Nigerians were not denied jobs through expatriate employment.

The lawmaker, who was the South West representative in the Senate Ad hoc Committee on Minimum Wage that approved the N30,000 national minimum wage, said that he was focused on human capital development.

“My commitment to the dignity of labour informs my usual inclusion of skills acquisition and entrepreneurial training in my zonal intervention programmes.

“I also ensure facilitation of productive equipment for some of my constituents to be productively and profitably engaged.

” I am less interested in putting up structures which fall under the executive purview. I prefer to develop human beings to make human impacts,” he said.

Adeola, who won re-election in the last National Assembly Election, noted that since he won his election, over 4,000 constituents, mostly youth and women across the 10 local government areas of his senatorial district, had benefitted from various skills acquisition and entrepreneur trainings.

He noted that he facilitated the training with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).

The lawmaker urged all tiers of government to find ways to immediately commence implementation of the New Minimum Wage.

He added that workers in public and private sectors as well as the informal sector should work in the interest of the country’s growth and development.