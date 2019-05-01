May Day: NUJ FCT tasks members on objectivity

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, on Tuesday congratulated members on the 2019 Workers’ Day, urging them to always uphold the ethics of the profession by insisting on objectivity.

A statement signed by Secretary of Council, Ochiaka Ugwu, in Abuja quoted the Council Chairman, Comrade Emmnauel Ogbeche as urging members to always hold tenaciously to the ethics of the profession.

Ogbeche informed colleagues that NUJ FCT would not be observing the 2019 Workers’ Day celebration due to paucity of funds.

According to Ogbeche, as we wish our colleagues all the best as this day is marked, Council reiterates the need for journalists’ employment and social rights to be respected and improved on, especially at this time of economic downturn.

READ ALSO: Resumption: NUT charges members to improve performance in 2019

He pledged Council’s total commitment to improving working conditions and social protection for journalists.

Ogbeche said, “It is also important that government at all levels do not allow employers to use the economic crisis as an excuse to dismiss vulnerable employees or cut back on crucial benefits.

“We believe that Labour legislation must be strengthened as it has too many loopholes, which too often lead to personal interests being put before workers’ rights.

“Another crucial issue for us is the continuing nonpayment of salaries by private media owners, which the National Body is working hard to correct,” he said.

Ogbeche said that it was important that much more is done to protect our colleagues who are engaged in precarious work condition without commiserate pay and adequate protection.

He called on the government to quickly implement the new N30, 000 minimum wage as this will go a long way in improving the welfare of workers and boost their morale.

Ogbeche, however, revealed the plan of council to celebrate the Press Freedom Day slated for May 2, which will be in partnership with UNESCO, urging colleagues to observe it as important issues affecting journalism profession and journalists will be discussed. (NAN)

VANGUARD