Marian Ogaziechi: A vastly experienced, multi-skilled amazon

Perhaps Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain,an English professional footballer who plays as a midfielder, had her in mind when he said, “Versatility is an extra string to a player’s bow”. Marian Ogaziechi, a budding and fast rising integrated marketing communications professional Nigeria.

She cut her professional teeth in media when she joined Tajudeen Adepetu, a Nigerian media Emperor’s Consolidated Media Associates in productions and then moved to the media sales department. There she started her journey in integrated marketing communications and broadcast media dealing with clients from different industries which illuminated her media marketing savvy and her grasp of how the peculiarities of each industry relate with the media; but more importantly, how to perfectly project them (the industries) in the media.

While in the broadcast sector, her proficiency, dedication and passion shot her to the next level where she became the brand manager for Televista and Villagesquare TV (Now Trybe TV). One of the most significant of her responsibilities was to ensure that the channel was profitable and, without fail, she consistently surpassed the annual brand target for the channel, including ensuring maximum visibility for the brand.

She, again, moved up the ladder to become the channel manager for Trybe TV. At this point in Trybe, Marian was not just managing a channel and ensuring that it was profitable, she was also commissioning and acquiring new shows and attracting more audience to the channel;

In 2014, she left the broadcasting sector of the media industry to join Carat Media as a media manager. At Carat she honed her skills in strategic media buying, investment management and negotiations for Procter and Gamble Nigeria. This further broadened her perspectives such that by the time she joined the Media Fuse Dentsu Aegis Group in 2016, she had become well-grounded in Media procurement and sourcing; and since she joined the group she has continued to rise through the ranks marshaled on by hard work, innovation and team work.

A team player per excellence, Marian has led the commercial teams to various commercial bids through competitive investment offerings for multi nationals in various categories such as brewed beverages, FMCGs and dairy brands.

From Senior Media Manager, she rose to become Senior Group Head – Media Buying and Investment Management and she now has a front row seat as Assistant Director Trade and Investment in the Group. As Associate Director Trade and Investments, she is responsible for the development of the trading arm of AMPLIFI.

Given her records of work in managing media investments for world class brands, this Amazon integrated marketing professional and skillful negotiator is arguably one of the most experienced and savvy women in the game today.

A graduate of the Universities of Jos and Ibadan, Marian is always quick to disclose that her magic wand lies in the idea of being a market woman. The market woman in African parlance understands where and when to display her wares, her negotiation skills are out of this world and she ensures that no matter what happens on any market day, she goes home with profits. This mantra has earned her all her stripes and accolades. According to her, “I believe less can be much more and that’s what I have been able to achieve in Nigeria for these global brands. I know how to get the job done.”

Her confidence and gusto may be infectious, but the results she has delivered over her ten years in the media and marketing sectors in Nigeria, puts paid to any doubt that she was born to do this.

Interestingly, this Imo State born beauty isn’t just about work and marketing; she finds her most fulfillments in helping people fulfill their dreams, especially those with lesser abilities to help themselves than most.

From time to time under the aegis of her We SMILE Initiatives she reaches out to orphanages, and children with special needs. This outreach didn’t just start; it began as far back as when she was a teenager and a legionary in the Catholic church. She hopes that in future she would be able to make real changes in her home State and, indeed, across the country and beyond.

Doyen is another initiative of hers through which she mentors younger women on self-empowerment and self confidence in a male centric industry.

Looking ahead, Marian’s passion may, perhaps, lead her in the path of politics, where she can bring all her result-oriented savvy to bear upon the development of Imo State, Lagos State and Nigeria. Even on this turf, her versatility is sure to make her success assured.

