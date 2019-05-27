ManageEngine boosts IT teams performance with ServiceDesk Plus features

By Dayo Adesulu

Information Technology (IT) help desk in every organisation can now breathe a sigh of relief, as ManageEngine has unraveled a ServiceDesk Plus features which aims at enhancing its productivity.

The unveiling ServiceDesk Plus held on Thursday, 23 May, 2019 at the Four Points, Victoria Island, Lagos, brought together information technology experts for the annual workshop.

Service Desk Plus is built on ITI (Information Technology Infrastructure) version 4.0 framework and ISMS (Information Security Management System). This Solution is designed to deliver top of the range automated helpdesk services to organisations.

Speaking during an interview, the Tranter IT CEO, Mr Lanre Ayoola explained that the product helps organisations to deliver business objectives through low-cost and optimised IT services.

According to him, the IT service desk in any organisation is intended to be a primary point of engagement between the IT department and the organisation. He said: ”It is the single point of contact (SPOC) between the service provider (IT) and users for day-to-day activities.

”ServiceDesk Plus provides great visibility and central control in dealing with IT issues to ensure that businesses suffer the least possible downtime drastically by improving the productivity of the entire organisation. ServiceDesk Plus can be deployed on cloud and on-premise.”

Speaking in the same vein, Chief Evangelist for the ManageEngine Suite, Karthik Ananda Rao said: ”ServiceDesk Plus integrates with other ManageEngine solutions such as Desktop Central, Asset Explorer, AD360, Self Service amongst others.

. “Over 150 built in reports and analytics help organisations make informed decisions. The advanced integrations in ManageEngine solutions allow for quick access to the service desk’s key performance indicators without writing complex database queries all from one console.

”The new Artificial Intelligence feature of the cloud version of ServiceDesk Plus is Zia, a customised virtual support agent which can be the first point of contact for the service desk. Zia helps perform simple service desk activities and fetch information, so customers do not have to rely on a technician. It allows the user access to the needed information to solve their own IT issues where needed.

“Thus, with access to a conversational virtual support agent, technicians in the field can now perform service desk tasks with simple hands-free voice commands.”

