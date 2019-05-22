Mabel Oboh set to remarry

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Seasoned actress and broadcaster,Mabel Oboh is set to give marriage a second chance. A source close to lady Mabel, confirmed this cheery news to NollyNow.

According to the source, the court wedding is scheduled to hold at the Etiosa Registry, Lagos, towards the end of the month. The beautiful mother of three, just returned to the country from the United Kingdom, a week back, ahead of her wedding.

Preparation for the wedding is in top gear as Mabel who’s now giving back to the society through her pet project, Mabel Oboh Centre for Save Our Stars, can’t wait for the D-day.

She established her NGO to take care of the health of the less-privileged entertainers in Nigeria, through a robust health insurance scheme. A second independent female film producer in Nigeria, after Lola Fani- Kayode, Mabel was born into the family of the late Major Humphrey Oboh and the late Mrs Comfort Oboh.

The eldest daughter out of 10 children, she’s still looking very young and beautiful, oftentimes beaming with infectious smile. It was gathered that the seasoned actress is marrying her long standing friend. She’s also trying to put a lid on the court wedding with the intention of making her marriage known to the public after her church ceremony.