By Juliet Ebirim

UK-based Nigerian filmmaker, Yemisi Banjoko has taken the movie scene by storm with the release of her recent movie titled “Alter Date.” The new movie shot in Lagos, Nigeria is a romantic drama that tells the story of an intriguing love web of Remi, Elizabeth and Timi.

These three had been dealt a fair share of blow that comes from emotional and psychological breakdown from toxic relationships and mismatch. Remi and Timi while using each other as an escape from the stress of the real world, realize that they were meant to be together, courtesy of Elizabeth’s intervention.

READ ALSO:

The new movie which hit the cinemas in April 19 stars Lilian Esoro, Fredrick Leonard, Tana Adelana, Bolanle Ninalowo and Kenneth Okoli. It was directed by Marc Adebesin and released under the auspices of Yemisi Banjoko Ogunyemi Productions. The huge budget film which was shot in 2018, bagged over 25 nominations in different categories of awards, and won seven different awards including GAP Awards on December 16.

Speaking on the film, Yemisi Banjoko said she believes in quality and high standard in everything she does. Hence the principle she brought to bare in the production of Alter Date. She further revealed that even though the budget for the production of the movie was quite high, she was happy at the end of the day because it was good value for money spent.

VANGUARD