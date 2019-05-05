Leave Sen. Adeleke alone, PDP warns Police, APC

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, claimed that it had uncovered fresh plot by the All Progressives Congress, APC, to use some personnel of the Nigerian Police Force to hound and incarcerate its Osun state governorship candidate in the 2018 election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, in a bid to browbeat him to relinquish his “mandate.”

This is even as the party said it was aware of how the APC, having seen that there is no way it can stop Senator Adeleke at the courts, now seeks to forcefully hound him into a police station where he will be incarcerated and put out of circulation before the determination of the matters in court.

In a statement issued on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP noted that “apart from executing this script of the APC, these elements in the police have no other reason for continuously hounding Senator Adeleke, as he is already in court for all the frivolous allegations preferred against him. If they truly want Senator Adeleke for any new issue connected with the charges for which he is already in court, it should present such before the court instead of resorting to bullying.”

The statement continued: “Nigerians will recall that the PDP had earlier alerted of threats to Senator Adeleke’s life. These threats have not only continued unabated but have heightened with this renewed hounding by these elements in the police, who are being used by the APC.

“Our party cautions that Nigerians are not ready to accept any excuse from anybody should Senator Adeleke suddenly becomes a victim of accidental discharge, sudden disappearance or failed health. They know whom to hold responsible.

“The APC should end this siege on Senator Adeleke and accept the fact that he has the mandate of the people of Osun state as their governor and no form of machination will subvert this reality.”