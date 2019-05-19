Lack of help to one another encouraging poverty in our society —CP

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Intelligence Bureau Abuja, Malam Ahmed Abdurrahman has urged Nigerians to support the less privileged people in the society, so as to encourage brotherhood and reduce poverty.

Abdurrahman said on Sunday that the reason for the intense poverty in the society was partly as a result of the failure of people to render help to the needy.

The CP made the assertion during the Annual Ramadan Lecture organised by Nasrul Lahi-L-Fathi Society of Nigeria, NASFAT, Kaduna Branch.

He encouraged Muslims to uphold the tenets of Islam, saying: ” as a good Muslim you must ensure that your neighbor do not go to sleep with empty stomach.

” Islam is humanitarian in nature, a religion that teaches unity and peaceful coexistence amongst the diverse groups and also encourages helping one another.”

Abdurrahman who was the guest speaker of the occasion. further explained that whoever removed from his hard earned wealth to put smiles on the face of another as charity, such person would surely be rewarded abundantly by God Almighty.

According to him, Islam do not only encourage Muslims helping Muslims alone, but to extend the hands of fellowship to non Muslims in the society.

” By helping the less privileged in the society, it will reduce the spread of poverty and bring about unity,” he said.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of NASFAT, Kaduna Branch, Engr. Muhydeen Yusuf said, Nigerian society is in a pathetic situation, noting that the level of poverty was on the increase.

Yusuf identified lack of parental care as one of the problems facing the country.

The chairman who is passionate about tackling poverty, said Nigeria was facing micro family problems and that the plight of orphans, widows and the less privileged must be looked into to save the country from its shabby situation.