Justice Mamman Nasir and boundary clashes (2)

By Eric Teniola

INVESTIGATE and define the boundaries of any other areas, districts or divisions which might be brought to the notice of the panel; to define inter-state boundaries, especially in cases of inter-governmental official disputes and make recommendations on the fore-going terms and any other matters incidental to boundary adjustment in the new states structure.

While examining the boundary adjustment problems identified by the Irikefe Panel the Nasir Commission would, in particular look into: The Egbema villages in Rivers and Imo states.

The Ndoki areas in Rivers, Cross River and Imo states, Awarra /Asa and Umuakpu clan in Oguta Division; Amala, Alulu, Oburu, Mbano and Obakwe Community Council areas in Owerri Division in Imo State; Ette in Igbo-Eze Division, Olumbanassa and Ozam in Anambra Division in Anambra State

The Ofe-Omuma in Aba Urban Division; the villages of Ikot Abana, Ikot Utin, Ikot Uko, Ikot Ebok, Ikot Ekpenyong, Ikot Umo Essien, Ikot Ineme and Okop in Ikot Ekpene Division of Cross River State; The Obotme-Arochukwu boundaries in the Imo and Cross River States; The Itu Mbonuso-dam in the Cross Rive State.

The Biase administrative district in the Akamkpa Divsion of Cross River State; The Erei dam in the Cross River and Imo States; the Itigidi-Agbo dam in Obubra Division in Cross River State; the villages of Sabe and Iyagba in Ondo State; The Ikales of the Ariyan Community in Okitipupa Division in Ondo State.

Other members of the panel were Justice Joseph Diekola Ogundire who was then the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice; Mr. R. O. Coker, director of Federal Surveys, Mr. G.E. Menkiti, Mr. Andrew Izikwu Obeya, who was then Secretary to Plateau State Government and later became the Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission and Mr. C.O. Ikpi.

After the inauguration, members of the panel embarked on a country wide tour and they met hostile receptions but they kept on in their assignment. There will always be disputes on boundaries in this country but the Mamman Nasir panel tried the best they could in reducing those conflicts. In the end he recommended the establishment of a National Boundaries Commission, which was later implemented by General Ibrahim Babangida in 1990.

After his assignment he was later appointed a Justice of the Supreme Court. Justice Nasir later became the second President of the Court of Appeal. He retired back home as the Galadima of Katsina.

He had earlier worked at the Public Works Department Engineering School, Kaduna,1947-1950; University College, Ibadan, 1951-1953, Council of Legal Education, London, 1953-1956, called to the Bar, Lincoln’s Inn, 1955; Crown counsel, 1960-1961, Minister of Justice, Northern Nigeria, 1961-1966, in private legal practice, 1966-1967, director of Public Prosecutions, Northern Nigeria, 1967, Solicitor-General, North Central State, 1968-1975.

He served as Justice of the Supreme Court, 1975-1976, was appointed Judge, Federal Court of Appeal, 1976, President, Federal Court of Appeal, 1978 and legal adviser, Nigeria’s People’s Congress, 1961-1966.

A very good, competent public servant he answered the final on April 13. Surely he will be missed.