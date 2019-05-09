Just in: Buhari Nominates Emefiele for second term

Idowu Bankole

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Godwin Emefiele for a second term in office as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), reports have revealed.

Vanguard recalls that Godwin Emefiele was first appointed in 2014 by former president Goodluck Jonathan and was retained by Buhari when he came to power in 2015.

Reports have it that the letter for the tenure renewal has been signed by President Muhammed Buhari on Wednesday and which has now been sent to the Senate President in line with the CBN Act.

It was gathered Thursday morning that the President has sent a letter nominating the CBN governor for another term to the Senate President in line with the CBN Act.

Emefiele, 57, was the group managing director of Zenith Bank Plc. Before he was appointed in 2014 by Former president Jonathan.

