itel Mobile Treats Kids to Exciting Children’s Day Party Nationwide

To celebrate Children’s Day this year, Africa’s customer-centric brand, itel Mobile,treated children nationwide to special superhero themed parties, as part of the brand’s CSR Initiative tagged “Love Always On”. The smartphone brand, who believes that today’s children are tomorrow’s super heroes, decided to make the annual celebration a day to remember for children, their parents, and their guardians.

The party was held on the 27th May 2019,joined by hundreds of children including pupils from different schools and communities across different cities from Lagos, Abuja, Yola, Onitsha, Ogbomosho,Kaduna and Port-Harcourt.

Featuring a beehive of fun activities like face-painting, carousel rides, football game, and lots of other exciting side attractions, including the brand’s Happy Mascot, iBoy, who came to the party in the company of other popular cartoon friends. itel Mobile tried its best to make sure all the children were happy and satisfied. Winners of the games got amazing gifts such as educational materials and branded gift bags.

That wasn’t all,there were more surprises prepared by itel for the children across the country. itel Mobile partnered with the largest television network in Nigeria, NTA, to bring the fun, games, and gifts to more than 2,500 children in Lagos state.

In Abuja, the brand partnered with Oma ventures to show the importance of giving love, attention, and affection to children in the IDP camp on the 23rd of May, 2019.

In Onitsha, itel Mobile celebrated the day with children in Red Cross orphanage home in partnership with Iknobert International Limited, EBI Father Communication and Royal Global Ink Communication on the 23rd of May, 2019.

In Ogbomosho, the brand in conjunction with Ajilete FM, Gbambari, and Tundex Multibiz Golden Venture on 23rd May 2019 showed love to children on this special day.

The students of Victory Academy in Kakuri, Kaduna were not left out of the love from itel Mobile on the 24th May 2019.

While the brand engaged children in career talks, heroic stories and exciting games in Jimeta,Yola on the 24th May 2019.

In Port Harcourt, itel Mobile in conjunction with JJ phones, Vinchino, Daniella best, treated physically challenged kids in PH city to a day of fun and thrills

Commenting on the celebration, Oke Umurhowo, itel Mobile’s Marketing Communications Manager, West Africa, said:

“ At itel Mobile, we believe children are our future heroes and every child has the potential to change the world if given the right motivation, anditel has always been concerned about children’s growth and education.

Our passion goes beyond creating asmartphone for everyone that is reliable and affordable. We aim to help as many children as possible tap into their full potential whilst helping them set goals and achieve their dreams.”

Since established, itel Mobile has always believed in adding value to lives through its daily operations. With the CSR initiative” Love Always On”, the brand has carried out several philanthropic activities like donating relief items to communities in need, car rewards for customers,sensitization on safety precautions for KEKE drivers, amongst other rewarding sponsored events around the country.

Successful brands are not only defined by the size of the market they control but also by how impactful their presence in such markets has been to consumers – an initiative itel Mobile thrives on, thereby setting the pace for other brands to follow.

