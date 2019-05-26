Is Tonto Dikeh pregnant?

Feisty Nollywood diva and mother of one, Tonto Dikeh has taken the social media hostage in the past days asking all sorts of ransoms and basically playing the game with her one set of rules with no questions asked. From making mockery of her ex-husband and father of her only child as a sexual incompetent to combating colleagues or whoever shoved in to render a word of advice and to taking to the cleaners, the guild of actors who threatened to ban her from ever making or showing her face in a movie, she has been the marshal of the social media with one word wiser than everyone.

In view of her scathing revelations about her dashed marriage, many had lashed her in the face that she may never find another man to marry her again, at least in Nigeria. This is something the actress responded with a picture of herself laughing her head off. If everyone feared for her, it appeared she knew what nobody knew, because it soon came to light that she’s in a very serious relationship.

She made the announcement in a most dramatic way by dragging some of her colleagues in the mud by shading them not to come to her new man to beg for money. It was a statement that sparked off anger and disbelief. But Tonto is unmoved and look set to draw more blood.

If anyone doubts the self-acclaimed born-again Christian to be in a serious relationship, Potpourri can tell you for what’s worth that the mother of King Churchill is pregnant. A source who rolls in the close circuit of the actress has revealed.

“It’s not a rumour, everyone close to her know she’s happy with a new man in her life. She’s about 4 months pregnant now” the source whispered with a plea of anonymity.

Interestingly, her romance with the cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, known widely as Bobrisky caught the comic imagination of some artist who lit up the social media during the week with marriage photo of Tonto and her widely acclaimed best friend. It was an artistically crafted joke that even amused both Tonto and Bobrisky as they separately reacted to it with bemused expressions.

Coincidentally, there have been whispers of something “more than friends” between Tonto and Bobrisky. And some tongues have been wagging that the Ijebu cross dresser may just be Tonto’s man. Uncannily, Bobrisky have always moaned on social media about some celebrities begging him for money. It’s a world of make-believe and the script always has a room for adjustment.