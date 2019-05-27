IPOB, MASSOB, others insist on May 30 Biafra Day

By Dennis Agbo

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB; Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB; and a coalition of pro-Biafra groups have said they will ignore the military build-up and intimidation of Biafra agitators, insisting that they will mark May 30 as the 52nd anniversary of the declaration of the Biafra Republic in 1967.

The groups said it will be celebrated in a unique method with honour to nations and bodies that have always identified with the aspirations of Biafra people.

IPOB said threats, lies, propaganda, misinformation, arrests, torture, illegal detention, will only serve to strengthen their resolve to restore Biafra rather than diminish it.

It regretted that whereas Biafraland is under siege, with hundreds kidnapped on a daily basis, the Nigeria Army capitulates in front of Boko Haram while it supports the ethnocentric campaign of genocide against the non-Northern population.

IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, told Vanguard that “Biafra remembrance day celebration is on Thursday, May 30, and Biafrans must not come out on that day.

“It will serve as a reminder to the overlords in Nigeria that we Biafrans are united in our quest to be free from the iniquitous bondage called Nigeria.

“We owe it to our fallen heroes and heroines to honour them in the finest traditions of IPOB on May 30. No matter how many troops they deploy on our streets or how many people they kill or arrest, Biafraland will be locked down on that fateful day.

“There is nothing the Federal Government, the Police, Army and other security apparatus can do to stop or jeopardise May 30. It will be observed.

“It is better for the Police and other security agencies to stay indoors and respect that day or the spirit of those that died in the quest for Biafra will destroy them.”

Coalition

Similarly, the coalition of pro-Biafra groups, including MASSOB; Eastern Peoples Congress, EPC; Bilie Human Rights Initiative, BHRI; Movement of Biafrans in Nigeria, MOBIN, among others, have condemned the alleged arrest of over 140 members now remanded inside Enugu Prison and other arrests in Onitsha, with killing of two pro-Biafra activists.

They said the arrests, clampdown and killings were illegal, insensitive and ethno religiously motivated.

They insisted that Biafrans will never succumb or be intimidated “with Fulanisation of Nigeria, adding that the May 30 Biafra Day anniversary is sacrosanct and settled.

“No amount of security agencies can deter Biafrans from celebrating and honouring our heroes.”

Leader of the coalition and head of MASSOB, Uchenna Madu, said: “The pro-Biafran groups have unanimously agreed and resolved to jointly observe and celebrate the 52nd anniversary of Biafra declaration by our foremost leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu on May 30, 1967.

“We will observe the day in a unique form that will attract the presence of notable indigenous leaders of ethnic nationalities in Biafraland. We plan to honour and celebrate the heroic exploits of our gallant Biafra soldiers and other individuals that have contributed immensely towards the progress of Biafra.

“We shall also honour other individuals, friendly nations and organisations that assisted immensely for the survival of the people of Biafra.

“The May 30 anniversary convention will also attract notable Biafran leaders from Ikot Ekpene, Ijawland, Igbo, Calabar and Bakassi people.

“There shall be special prayers and supplication for the fallen Biafra heroes during the civil war and our comrades that were killed by security agents including the people of Biafra that died in the hands of Boko Haram and herdsmen.

“The people of Biafra all over the world are enjoined to observe this year’s anniversary.

“It will be celebrated as a mark of respect and honour for our fatherland; it is also a reminder of the visions and commandments of our great ancestors and Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu (Eze Igbo Gburugburu).”

The coalition also condemned the gruesome murder of a front line vocal pro-Biafra activist, Prophet Anthony Nwoko.