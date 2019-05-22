Breaking News
Internal security: Be dynamic in tackling security  challenges , COAS tells  commanding officers

By Evelyn Usman

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai , yesterday in Lagos, charged all Commanding Officers to  act beyond the stereo-typed approach of tackling  security challenges in their respective  Areas of Responsibilities.

Buratai
COAS Turai Buratai

Rather, he urged them to be responsive and  dynamic by deploying  new approaches  within the Nigerian Army provisions , to  address   the myriad of challenges  according to the peculiarity of security challenges within their units.

He gave the charge while declaring open a 5-Day  First Commanding Officers Workshop, for officers  of units, in 2 Division, 6 Division, 81 Division and 82 Division  Areas of Responsibility under the South zone, at the 81 Division Officers mess, outer Marina, Victoria Island. .

Commanding officers  in the Nigerian Army according to him,  were in the fore front of  security challenges and  were  therefore, saddled with the responsibility of how to mitigate them.

He said, “ Security challenges  such as kidnappings, arms smuggling, pipeline vandalism  among others,   confront you ( Commanding officers)  on daily basis.  Consequently, the response to this has no stereo typed  target approach. It  all  depends on how you go about it, based on your experiences, your commitment and your areas of responsibilities because  the challenges are not the same.

“Therefore, this workshop affords you opportunity to rub minds  with your contemporaries , learn from them,  how they  apply their  leadership skills in their  various units”

The training  workshop themed ‘ Enhanced leadership : Prerequisite for the Nigerian Army Transformation to meet contemporary challenges’ , according to the COAS who was represented by the Corp Commander, Signal, Maj. General Mohammed Mohammed , became necessary  in line with the Army’s provisions to refresh senior officers  minds on security challenges and find solutions to them.

Commending the support  of other security agencies on successes  recorded so far  by the Army on its operations and exercises, he  said that the Army would sustain the synergy , in order to have a conducive atmosphere for Nigerians to live in peace.

He also admonished the officers to remain impartial auditors among the host communities they superintend ,  assuring that the Army headquarters would continue to improve on the logistic  support to them and all operations they would engage in.

Earlier in his welcome address, the General Officer Commanding 81 Division , Major General Sanni Yusuf, explained that the workshop was aimed at  enhancing and building the capacity of Commanding officers , as well  enhancing  their professional responsiveness in the discharge of their constitutional roles and in consonance with the COAS’ vision.

Addressing the participants, the GOC said, “This workshop  is to   enhance your operational and administrative competence to effectively tackle dynamic situations and myriad of challenges facing your respective areas of responsibilities. Accordingly, invited to handle this topical issue are carefully selected erudite resourceful persons from within and outside the division Area of Responsibility to share their wealth of knowledge and experience with you. I, therefore, urge you to take advantage of the opportunity and gain as much knowledge as possible from this rare opportunity.

“It is gratifying to state that with similar training activities your capacity has improved significantly. This workshop would further enable you to consolidate on the achievements /successes of  the Nigerian Army.

“ To this, it is expected that the series of lectures and discussions throughout this workshop would broaden your horizons, particularly those of you involved in the Internal Security  operations”.


