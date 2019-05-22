Internal security: Be dynamic in tackling security  challenges , COAS tells  commanding officers

By Evelyn Usman

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai , yesterday in Lagos, charged all Commanding Officers to act beyond the stereo-typed approach of tackling security challenges in their respective Areas of Responsibilities.

Rather, he urged them to be responsive and dynamic by deploying new approaches within the Nigerian Army provisions , to address the myriad of challenges according to the peculiarity of security challenges within their units.

He gave the charge while declaring open a 5-Day First Commanding Officers Workshop, for officers of units, in 2 Division, 6 Division, 81 Division and 82 Division Areas of Responsibility under the South zone, at the 81 Division Officers mess, outer Marina, Victoria Island. .

Commanding officers in the Nigerian Army according to him, were in the fore front of security challenges and were therefore, saddled with the responsibility of how to mitigate them.

He said, “ Security challenges such as kidnappings, arms smuggling, pipeline vandalism among others, confront you ( Commanding officers) on daily basis. Consequently, the response to this has no stereo typed target approach. It all depends on how you go about it, based on your experiences, your commitment and your areas of responsibilities because the challenges are not the same.

“Therefore, this workshop affords you opportunity to rub minds with your contemporaries , learn from them, how they apply their leadership skills in their various units”

The training workshop themed ‘ Enhanced leadership : Prerequisite for the Nigerian Army Transformation to meet contemporary challenges’ , according to the COAS who was represented by the Corp Commander, Signal, Maj. General Mohammed Mohammed , became necessary in line with the Army’s provisions to refresh senior officers minds on security challenges and find solutions to them.

Commending the support of other security agencies on successes recorded so far by the Army on its operations and exercises, he said that the Army would sustain the synergy , in order to have a conducive atmosphere for Nigerians to live in peace.

He also admonished the officers to remain impartial auditors among the host communities they superintend , assuring that the Army headquarters would continue to improve on the logistic support to them and all operations they would engage in.

Earlier in his welcome address, the General Officer Commanding 81 Division , Major General Sanni Yusuf, explained that the workshop was aimed at enhancing and building the capacity of Commanding officers , as well enhancing their professional responsiveness in the discharge of their constitutional roles and in consonance with the COAS’ vision.

Addressing the participants, the GOC said, “This workshop is to enhance your operational and administrative competence to effectively tackle dynamic situations and myriad of challenges facing your respective areas of responsibilities. Accordingly, invited to handle this topical issue are carefully selected erudite resourceful persons from within and outside the division Area of Responsibility to share their wealth of knowledge and experience with you. I, therefore, urge you to take advantage of the opportunity and gain as much knowledge as possible from this rare opportunity.

“It is gratifying to state that with similar training activities your capacity has improved significantly. This workshop would further enable you to consolidate on the achievements /successes of the Nigerian Army.

“ To this, it is expected that the series of lectures and discussions throughout this workshop would broaden your horizons, particularly those of you involved in the Internal Security operations”.