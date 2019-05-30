Inlaks, Temenos in digital transformation drive for Vista Bank

By Juliet Umeh

ICT infrastructure and systems integrator, Inlaks, has entered a deal with Temenos, a banking software company, to implement the digital transformation strides of Vista Group.

Vista Bank is a challenger bank with the vision of building a world-class Pan-African financial institution.

The partners said implementing the Temenos software will support Vista Bank’s innovative strategy of generating new products and services speedily to cater for its operating market, thus enabling the company to dominate by providing its customers with market-leading services through enhanced functionality and digital channels while conducting its banking operations.

Managing Director, Africa Operations, Inlaks, Femi Adeoti, said: “As a Temenos partner for over 20 years, it is our delight to provide best in class digital banking solutions to Vista Bank via Temenos who has held the number one position for core banking solutions according to IBS ranking for 18 years running. Inlaks as a company thrives on providing innovative solutions that enable our customers adapt and stand out in the ever-evolving landscape of financial technology.”

Also, Managing Director, Middle East & Africa at Temenos, Jean-Paul Mergeai said: “We look forward to working as a close strategic technology partner of the bank as it realises its goal of building a world-class pan-African financial institution group in addition to driving both economic development and financial inclusion in Africa. With Temenos’ market-leading, cloud-agnostic technology, the bank will be in an ideal position to meet their commitment of providing cutting-edge digital banking solutions, as well as innovative products and services aimed at satisfying the unique needs of their customers.

“This partnership further strengthens Temenos’ long-standing presence in West Africa where for years, our real-time and scalable banking software has been helping financial institutions address their evolving customer demands and regulatory requirements.”