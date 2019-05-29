IMO: Ihedioha faces job creation, huge debts, others

IMO State Governor-elect, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha realises the enormity of joblessness of the youths and its attendant evils and has promised to empower 15 youths from each of the 305 wards for specific skills acquisition training that will amount to 4,575 entrepreneurs each year.

He also promised to create an ICT Innovation Hub in the state capital, to empower Imo youths to play active roles in software and Apps development.

Much as these are capable of reducing unemployment in the state, the people no doubt, expect that Ihedioha will aggressively pursue investment drives within and outside the country, to attract industrialists to establish in the 27 local councils that have comparative and competitive advantage.

Roads across the state are death traps. Public water supply has remained comatose in the past eight years. All the solar-powered water schemes, which out-going Governor Rochas Okorocha inherited from the Chief Ikedi Ohakim administration remained moribund for eight years.

All the people interviewed were unanimously of the view that Ihedioha must resuscitate water supply schemes in the state, develop all the strategic roads in the Owerri Master Plan, collaborate with the Federal Government to complete the dualisation of the arterial roads linking the capital city of Owerri, as well as collaborate with the Federal Government to fast track the completion of the NIPP Power Generating Plant, Egbema.

The people equally have legitimate demands in agriculture, housing and urban development, public service, peace and security, the vulnerable group, tourism, culture, entertainment, Diaspora initiatives, trade and commerce, sports and women development, health care and a host of other areas.

How Ihedioha will handle the huge debt profile of the state, is another area of concern to the people. A peep into the Civil Litigations Department of the State Ministry of Justice, leaves mind boggling judgement debts, apparently waiting for Ihedioha to settle. The same is also true about salaries, pensions and contractual obligations.