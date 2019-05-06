I’ll not abandon Ambode’s projects – Sanwo-Olu

.Parleys lawmakers, seeks support, cooperatio

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead of the count-down to May 29th,2019, inauguration ceremony of the incoming administration, Lagos State Governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured residents that his administration would not abandon any projects he will be inheriting from out-going administration of Akinwunmi Ambode in the state.

This came as he sought for the support and cooperation of the members-elect of the 9th Lagos State House of Assembly for his administration, in order to bring good governance to residents.

Sanwo-Olu made the remarks in his address, weekend, at an induction workshop for members-elect of the Lagos State House of Assembly, led by the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

The workshop had as its theme: “Responsive Representation and Quality Legislation as prerequisites to good governance.”

The governor-elect, while congratulating the Speaker, Obasa and other members-elect for their victory at the 2019 polls, said the fact that the APC won all the 40 seats in the House confirmed people’s confidence in the ruling party.

Sanwo-Olu urged the members-elect to bring about positive development that could improve the quality of lives of the people.

He promised that from day one of the next administration, Lagos residents would begin to feel the impact of government.

On some of the uncompleted projects of the outgoing administration, the governor-elect said, “Government is a continuum; it means that we are taking over both asset and liability.

“It will be unfair to residents for us to abandon projects all because we did not conceive them.

“The strategy would be to very quickly complete those projects and innovatively create our own,” he said.

Seeks support, cooperation

Sanwo-Olu, however, stated: “I am encouraged, to say the least, that I know we will be working together very well. We will continue to acknowledge and put in proper perspectives the responsibility that the state assembly has.

“It is a clear cut responsibility that the constitution has given to us. Yes, we have different responsibilities, but the overall objective of those responsibilities is to bring about good governance, quality governance and quality representation of the people.

“The moment we understand that we are all in this together, the delivery of service to our people will not be difficult for both of us to achieve.”

He continued: “I am looking forward to engagement that will ensure that all the things we have promised our people, all the deliverables, all of us working together to make them come to bear very quickly.

“So, I am appealing and pleading ahead that I will need your support, I will need your cooperation.

“I will give my total support to the assembly and anything that will be required to ensure that you discharge your responsibilities fully without any fear and doubt.

“Our people have entrusted us with this mandate. If the teeming population in Lagos have given all our party, each and every one of us a resounding victory in the last elections, the least we can do for them is to ensure that from day one, we understand and appreciate what this call is all about.

“We need to understand that as representatives of the people, not only would we be rolling up our sleeves, we would ensure good governance; proper and adequate representation is the minimum we can give our people who have given us this very mandate.”

Obasa, who is also returning a a member of the 9th assembly, in his remarks, stressed the need for separation of powers, saying that the House would not be a rubber stamp to the executive, “our members have a culture of performing their duties without being influenced.”