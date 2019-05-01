Ihedioha assures Imo workers of improved condition

By Chidi Nkwopara, Owerri

Imo State Governor-elect, Chief Emeka Ihedioha has assured workers of better working conditions when the new administration comes on board.

The State Governor-elect, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, who made the promise in a goodwill message, signed by his media aide, Mr. Chibuike Onyeukwu, and sent to the workers, during this year’s May Day Celebration, however, called for “change of attitude”.

“I would like use this opportunity to assure that the condition of workers in the state will receive priority attention in my government. I only wish to call for a change of attitude among workers”, Chief Ihedioha said.

The Governor-elect urged Imo workers and the entire citizens, to use the day to reflect on the state of Imo State.

“I advice that we should use today to reflect on the state of our dear Imo State,” because there is the urgent need to improve the condition of workers, with a view to ensure a motivated workforce. This is the only way we will achieve the rebuilding of our state”, Ihedioha said.

While reasoning that “the engine room of government and development, no doubt are the workers”, Chief Ihedioha, therefore, added that “the welfare and efficiency of the workforce must be of utmost priority, if we must make progress as a state, desirous of transformation”.

In congratulating and wishing the workers well, on this year’s celebration, Chief Ihedioha also declared that “the time has come to purge ourselves of tendencies that could stall the expected progress of our state.”

He also used the opportunity to reiterate his commitment towards ensuring efficient civil service and a motivated workforce in the state.

Meanwhile, Governor Rochas Okorocha has commended Imo workers for the unflinching cooperation they gave to his administration for the eight years he held sway as governor and asked God to bless all of them.

According to the goodwill message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Mr Samuel Onwuemeodo, Governor Okorocha noted that his administration did well “within its reach, to make workers happy, through certain policies and programmes” adding that his government never let the workers down.

Okorocha then prayed God to “meet all the workers in the state, at the points of their collective and individual needs”.

