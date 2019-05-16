If you can’t confirm Magu, you can’t confirm Emefiele – Activist Adeyanju tells Senate

Comrade Deji Adeyanju, the Convener of pro-democracy and good governance group, Concerned Nigerians, has urged the senate to investigate allegations against the Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele before giving him pass at the screening on his reappointment for a second term.

Adeyanju, in a statement to newsmen, said if the senate could not confirm the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu based on a report alleging his culpability in corruption, then the same senate should not confirm the CBN Governor based on a report alleging he was engaged in corrupt practices.

Recall that an audio recording was recently circulated by a popular online medium (not Vanguard) wherein it claimed that the CBN Governor was head discussing huge sums of money with some of the apex bank’s top officials in a manner that suggested corruption.

Although Mr. Emefiele had admitted to the audio, he had however clarified that the said money mentioned during the conversation was an anomaly within the bank’s activities which was however, corrected. He had said that the whole scenario was very far from being a corruption case because it was an internal affair that was corrected.

But Adeyanju, in the statement, insisted that if proper investigation is not done on the matter and the senate goes ahead to confirm the CBN governor for a second term, then that his group would mobilise concerned Nigerians for a peaceful protest against the senate.

He however, urged the senate, the anti-corruption agency and the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to prove that the fight against corruption in the country is genuine.

The statement partly reads thus:

“This is to inform the Nigerian Senate that the entire country is fervently following the second-term screening for the reappointment of the current Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

“This screening is of particular interest to every Nigerian because it epitomizes the pinnacle of integrity-test for public servants, which must be carried out with utmost sincerity and diligence, especially at this time when our country is failing morally and institutionally.

He said the CBN Governor has some allegations against him and as such which, according to Adeyanju, should be investigated first.

He said “…the burden to salvage Nigeria from the hands of seemingly corrupt and morally deficient Public Servants…rests squarely on the Nigerian Senate….”

“The Nigerian people and indeed the world over are hoping that the Eight Senate will not fall short of expectation…especially because the Eight Senate had once proven its strong aversion towards anti-corruption by refusing to confirm the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, due to allegations of corruption made against him by a report of the DSS.

“Indubitably, the legacy of the Eight Senate is presently at enviable heights considering the successes that have been recorded thus far, including the passage of the NotTooYoungToRun and PoliceReform Bills, among others.

“Consequently, it must be clearly stated that the Nigerian people are expecting the Eight Senate must ensure that investigation and prosecution are duly employed to ensure justice on the matter, and deterrence in the future.

“By doing this, the Eight Senate will not only be fulfilling its obligation as a moral compass in a democracy but also as a worthy model for the Ninth Senate and others to come in future.

“The above-mentioned must be noted well as the credibility and achievements of the Eight Senate may be badly stained and diminished should it refuse to abide by the wishes of the Nigerian people.

“Also, the mobilization of angry citizens might inevitably follow if the Eight Senate confirms Mr. Emefiele for a second-term. Hopefully, the Eight Senate will use its unalloyed wisdom to do what is right in the best interest of the Nigerian people and the entire country.

“In conclusion, therefore, I use this medium to call on President Buhari and the EFCC chairman to prove that they are interested in really fighting corruption and not only members of the opposition.”