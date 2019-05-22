I won’t spend a dime marrying Bobrisky – Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has revealed that if she was to get married to popular Nigerian cross dresser, Idris Okuneye, a.k.a Bobrisky, she won’t be spending any money at all, because she knows he is up to the task.

The mother of one who recently disclosed in a bare-it-all interview that she sponsored her own wedding, revealed this in reaction to a doctored photo of herself and Bobrisky, depicting them as husband and wife, with Bobrisky being the husband.

“You people are mad. Bobrisky my hubby, look at us. The wedding I didn’t pay for. Bob, with you at least I know that I won’t spend one naira to marry you,” she said.

While many see it as a stylish mockery of her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, others are still puzzled about the true gender of Bobrisky and the nature of his relationship with Tonto Dikeh.