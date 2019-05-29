I shall never deviate …, shall not change – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos – Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu was on Wednesday sworn in as the 15th Governor of Lagos State.

Sanwo-olu was sworn in at 11.15a.m., after his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat was sworn in earlier by the Chief Judge of Lagos, Justice Opeyemi Oke.

He arrived the Tafawa Balewa Square, with his wife, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, to a tumultuous reception around 10.30 a.m. The incoming governor was decked in a white attire, with a sky-blue cap to match.

Sanwo-Olu in his inaugural speech, tagged “Awakening a Greater Lagos’’ described the day as historic and urged Lagosians to not just dream of a greater Lagos but to collectively rise up to build a Lagos of their dreams.

He vowed to forever remain loyal to the aspirations of the people and to the developmental blueprint that had brought success to the state since 1999.

“I shall never deviate from that which best serves the people of Lagos in our journey for progressive governance and economic development.

“The Babajide Sanwo-Olu you see today shall not change and try to become something I am not. My prayer is only that I grow and improve as your governor to implement good policies and bring the prosperity you deserve,’’ he said.

The governor said his administration had embarked on a new social contract that would be beneficial to all, irrespective of age, religion, status and ethnicity.

“Every Lagosian has a role in this government and we will on our part, certainly walk the talk in all that we will do as your elected officials,’’ he said.

Sanwo-Olu assured that he would select the best and most qualified people to hold positions in his government.

“My door shall remain open to all. I shall seek the advice of the learned, the wise, and the ordinary Lagosian, for in the common man resides much wisdom and fairness of thought.’’

He said his administration would reel out on a six-pillar development plan which would be a commitment to the yearnings of the people.

The governor said the agenda, tagged “THEMES’’, would touch on key components including traffic, health, education, economy, entertainment and security.

Sanwo-Olu’s inauguration was witnessed by thousands of well-wishers, among whom were the first civilian governor of the state, Alhaji Lateef Jakande; Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa; Oba Rilwan Akiolu; former Deputy Governor of Lagos state, Mr Femi Pedro; wife of the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mrs Abimbola Fashola, and other dignitaries.

The governor, who was born on June 25, 1965, started his early education at Government Demonstration School, Surulere and Ijebu-Ife Grammar School, Ogun.

For his higher education, he proceeded to the University of Lagos for a Bachelor’s degree in Surveying and Geo-Informatics and a Master of Business Administration in Management from the same university.

In 2003, he was appointed as a Special Adviser to the Deputy Governor on Corporate Matters and later, as Special Adviser to the Governor on Corporate Matters in 2004.

At 39, he was appointed acting Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget from 2004 to 2005 and became the substantive Commissioner for Commerce and Industry in 2007.

In 2016, Sanwo-Olu was appointed the Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Property Development Corporation (LSDPC). (NAN)