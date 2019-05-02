I-G warns PMF Commanders against illegal guard duty

The Acting Inspector-General of Police ( I -G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has warned Police Mobile Force ( PMF) Squadron Commanders against illegal posting of personnel for body guard duties.

Adamu gave the warning at a meeting with the 67 PMF Squadron Commanders across the country on Thursday in Abuja.\

He said that the upgrading of the rank of squadron commanders from Chief Superintendent of Police ( CSP) to Assistant Commissioner of Police ( ACP ), was aimed at strengthening the command and control framework of the PMF.

NDLEA promotes six officers to ACGN of Narcotics

“This is considered within the context of the renewed offensive by the Nigeria police against the heightened threat of kidnapping, armed robbery among others.

“As you assume full leadership of your squadrons, you will all be expected to draw on your vast operational experiences towards supporting other detachments of the police, ” he said.

The police boss said that the enhancement of the operational capacity of the special and tactical units of the force was a top priority for the leadership of the police.

He said that no stone would be left unturned to address the challenges currently inhibiting the optimal operational capacity of these units.

Adamu said that henceforth the force would no longer accept a situation where PMF escorts would be attached to unauthorised persons.

He said that attaching personnel to VIPs without his approval was illegal, alleging that some commissioners of police and commanders do that without approval.

“It is only the I-G that has the authority to approve the attachment of personnel to persons,” he said.

“We must ensure justice and fair treatment to all citizens by way of giving more attention to the protection of the general public,”he said.

He directed commanders to embark on local training to prepare their men for the challenges ahead.

The I-G enjoined them to exercise appropriate supervisory control on their personnel to ensure that their level of alertness on duty remained high at all times.

He noted that the rate at which personnel on special duty lose their lives and weapons to criminal elements was alarming.

“You shall henceforth be held vicariously liable for any attacks that result under your supervisory negligence,”he said.