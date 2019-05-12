How Super Falcon walloped Niger Republic 15-0

Abuja – The Super Falcons of Nigeria on Saturday thrashed their Nigerien counterpart 15-0 in the second game at the ongoing West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup tournament in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

The Super Falcons opened the flood gate of goals as at the 9th minute and ended the first half 9-0.

In the second half of the one-sided match, the Nigerian girls pumped in another six goals to totally annihilate the hapless Nigeriens.

With this win, the African champions have now secured passage to the semi-finals of the sub-regional competition.

The Super Falcons would now slug it out with the entertaining Malian team for a spot in the final of the competition before turning focus to the World Cup preparations.

The Falcons also thrashed Burkina Faso 5-1 in the opening match on Thursday.

The competition has eight West African teams in participation.

The competition serves as the final preparation for the Falcons ahead of the FIFA Women World Cup, in France from June 7 to July 7. (NAN)

