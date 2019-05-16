House APC caucus hails Emefiele’s re-appointment

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA – THE All Progressives Congress caucus in the House of Representatives yesterday distanced itself from the claims of Rep. Gudaji Kazaure which questioned the reappointment of the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele but hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for his action.

Spokesman of the caucus,Rep. Abdulmumin Jibrin, APC, Kano, said that the views expressed by Kazaure does not reflect the position of the caucus.

Kazaure had earlier urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse the reappointment of Emefiele as Governor of CBN.

Kazaure said that the Buhari Support Group, Buhari Campaign Organisation and the Buhari Die Hard Group were not happy with the reappointment.

He claimed that Emefiele had not performed well in office as Governor of the apex bank as the exchange rate between naira to a dollar has risen drastically from N180 to N360 under his watch.

Jibrin said that the leadership of the caucus and some opposition members with like minds wishes to dissociate themselves from the views of Kazaure.

The spokesman said that APC caucus in the house completely supports the reappointment of Emefiele.

“We stand by the President, we support that appointment and we are pretty sure that because of the good works Emefiele had done in the last four years, he deserves reappointment.

“We also commend the Senate for confirming the CBN Governor, this shows that the decision of President was the right one,” he said.

Jibrin said that all the indices that can be used to the rate the performance of a CBN Governor, Emefiele had done credible well.

“Ranging from the rate of inflation that has been going steadily, to the management of our foreign reserves that has been on the rise to our GDP expansion, stability in the exchange rate and the management of our currency.

“The diversification of our economy through agriculture, the massive rice production, empowering local farmers, for the first time in so many years, we see massive profit being declared by farmers,” he said.

Jibrin said that the expansion of the banking sector and the quick recovery from resign speaks a lot of the good works of Emefiele.

He said that the caucus congratulates the Emefiele, urging him to remain focus and continue with the good work.