Heritage Bank promotes CBN’s sustainable development in business operation

HERITAGE Bank Plc has continued to make positive impact in the implementation of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, initiative on Nigeria Sustainable Banking Principle, NSBP, by given its backing to greener environment in order to deliver positive development effects to society and business, whilst protecting the communities and environs in which it operates and the customers.

The bank partnered the promoter of the Redball initiative, themed: “Going Green” to canvass for tree planting in order to contain environmental pollution and promote the sustainable development of the nation.

Speaking at the event held in Port Harcourt yesterday, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Ifie Sekibo, emphasised that Heritage Bank at the forefront of implementing the NSBP is carrying out banking operational and business activities, with conscious consideration for the environmental and social impacts of those activities.

Sekibo who was represented by the Directorate Head, South South and South East, Osepiribo Ben-Willie said trees play a key role in neighbourhood landscapes, a belief that has been widely held for millennia in areas beyond Sub-Saharan Africa.