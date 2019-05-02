Headhunters behead woman in Oghara

Perez Brisibe & Paul Olayemi

OGHARA – TENSION has enveloped Oghara, the hometown of former Governor James Ibori of Delta State, following the discovery of the headless body of a woman in the early hours of Thursday.

The remains of the woman who is in her late 50s, was discovered by neighbours inside her house made of mud located at the Maroko area of Oghara in Ethiope West local government area of the state.

Her headless body was later removed from the scene of the incident and deposited in the mortuary by men of the Oghara Police Division.

Thursday’s incident is coming less than 7months after the community recorded series of beheading of persons in what locals described as “beheading for ritual purposes.”

Condemning yesterday’s incident, the Ovie of Oghara Kingdom, HRM Noble Eshimetan, Orefe III, while confirming the incident, expressed worries and fears over the ugly act.

He said: “We had earlier constituted a vigilante outfit to work in synergy with the police to avoid the reoccurrence of such ugly acts, so am equally shocked on this incident.”

