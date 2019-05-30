Gunmen kill Delta Poly staff

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-BARELY one month after a contract staff of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, was killed by gunmen, a senior staff of the institution, Mr Chukwudi John, was Wednesday shot dead by yet unknown gunmen at a beer parlour in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta state.

The Vanguard gathered that the deceased popularly known as Mr Biggi was shot six times at a close range while leaving the bar. The circumstance that led to his killing was still hazy at press time. Public Relation Officer of the School, Mr Manfred Oyibode who confirmed the incident, said, “the Police are handling the matter. It will not be wise for me to make a categorical statement on it now.

“He was not killed in the school premises. The news that filters in, says the young was just coming out from the hotel when an unknown persons shut him. He is not a lecturer but a non-teaching staff.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Adeleke Adeyinka who also confirmed the death, said no arrest has been made, adding that the deceased was an administrative staff of the Polytechnic.

