Gunmen kidnap mechanic in Abia

BY UGOCHUKWU ALARIBE

ABA-Unknown gunmen yesterday kidnapped a mechanic, Ngozi Alozie, along Opobo road, Aba.

The gunmen were said to have seized the mechanic as he was driving home in a Toyota Sienna bus belonging to one of his customers at about 8pm.

Sources told Saturday Vanguard that the gunmen also shot his apprentice on the leg and threw him out of the bus and sped off.

The apprentice is now receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital in the city.

Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, who confirmed the incident, stated that Policemen later recovered the Sienna bus at Isiala Ngwa area.

Ogbonna disclosed that another vehicle abandoned by the gunmen was also recovered.

Reacting to the rate of insecurity in Aba, residents of the city has urged the Abia State government to re-establish a vigilante group in the state.

The further urged Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu and the State Commissioner of Police, Ene Okon to make haste to curb the spate of robbers using tricycles in broad daylight attacks in Aba.

“This was exactly what he was experiencing from the early and late 90s before the state government took a bold step to establish the Abia State Vigilante Group a.k.a Bakassi which helped to solve the problem. From what we are seeing now, the soldiers here in Aba are no longer interested in their jobs.

The military unit situated in various parts of Aba has failed to act, even when they heard gunshots. They only stay at their units and deploy small boys to be collecting money from motorists.”