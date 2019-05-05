Gunmen abduct Taraba female perm. sec.

Uknown gunmen in the early hours of Sunday, abducted Mrs Suzzy Nathan, Permanent Secretary, Taraba Ministry of Water Resources, Jalingo from her home.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Taraba, DSP David Misal, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Jalingo.

Misal said the command was deploying every intelligence to establish if it was a kidnapping case since no contact had been made with anyone claiming to be behind the abduction.

“The police were not alerted on time about the incident, but the permanent secretary is missing, so we are using our intelligence to ascertain whether it is a case of kidnapping.”

The gunmen, according to a resident who pleaded anonymity, came to the house at Kasuwan Mbera Area of Jalingo, at about 2:17 a.m., forcefully opened the gate and threatened to shoot anyone who tried to stop them from abducting the permanent secretary.

He said the gunmen, who were shooting sporadically for some time, scared away residents of the area before whisking Nathan away.